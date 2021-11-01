Gatorland offers veterans, military members free admission during November

Gatorland is offering active and retired military members free admission to its park during all of November.

To help honor Veteran’s Day — which falls on Thursday, Nov. 11 — the honored guests can experience all the “Alligator Capital of the World” has to offer, which includes alligator experience, exhibits and entertainment.

Active and retired military personnel must show a valid ID at the admission gate to gain free entry.

Each person getting in free can get up to four family members in for 20% off admissions, Gatorland officials said in a news release.

Veterans can also get discounted tickets during that time to the zipline.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.

