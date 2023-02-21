81º

Turning one: Peppa Pig theme park plans birthday celebration

Park to offer limited-time entertainment and activities Feb. 24-26

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Peppa Pig Theme Park entrance (McReynolds)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Attention little piggies - it’s time to celebrate a big birthday at Peppa Pig theme park.

Beginning Feb. 24, the park is hosting a three-day “Turning One” party in honor of the park’s first anniversary of the grand opening. During the celebration, families can enjoy the park’s six oinktastic attractions, food and drinks, limited-time entertainment and activities, including a scavenger hunt.

The park said the weekend celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday, with a special welcome show featuring Peppa and her family in Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena.

“Oink and giggle with the limited-time, interactive show, Move, Groove & Celebrate, throughout the weekend where little piggies can learn fun yoga poses, play Peppa-themed games and join in a celebration dance. Peppa and her family can’t wait to meet families after the show as part of the festivities,” the park said in a news release.

Muddy Puddle Splash Pad at Peppa Pig Theme Park (McReynolds)

Over at Miss Rabbit’s Diner, families can try special limited-time party treats, including Peppa’s party cupcakes or a specialty celebration milkshake.

The park, just steps from the Legoland Florida Resort, features a beautiful blend of themed attractions, splash pads, playgrounds and entertainment designed for preschoolers.

