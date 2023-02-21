Build your perfect spring break vacation with new Legoland specials

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland announced Wednesday exclusive deals for Florida residents and annual passholders just in time for spring break.

Residents and passholders can save up to 20% on hotels, including the Legoland Beach Retreat, the Legoland Hotel and the Legoland Pirate Island Hotel. This discount only applies select nights from Feb. 26 to March 31.

These three on-site hotel have fully themed rooms with bunk beds and in-room scavenger hunts. They also feature a separate sleeping area for adults.

Guests will also able to enjoy complimentary breakfast, on-site restaurants and fun amenities for the whole family.

Legoland is also offering limited-time entertainment that is included with park admission, including the return of fan-favorite Lego Ninjago in the Elemental Masters show.

With this ticket, you can also attend Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse lessons, which educate preschoolers with catchy tunes about science, reading and writing. This ticket only applies for dates between March 11 and April 9.

Check out the Legoland website to purchase tickets or book your stay.

