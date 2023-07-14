SeaWorld Orlando’s shark experts heading to SharkCon 2023

TAMPA, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is taking its shark knowledge and expertise to SharkCon 2023 this weekend.

The event, taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, will bring in conservation groups, animal speakers, over 100 vendors of shark and ocean-related merchandise and shark movie celebrities.

SeaWorld Orlando will also be in attendance to provide in-depth discussions about SeaWorld’s education and conservation efforts and to share unique shark artifacts. The theme park said attendees can get up-close to everything from shark eggs to jaw replicas. Guests will also get the chance to create their own sustainably-sourced shark tooth necklace as a take-home souvenir.

SeaWorld has been recognized by organizations for its standards of care for more than 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks at its Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio parks. SeaWorld said it’s committed to shark conservation outside its parks through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, which has donated more than $300,000 to shark research conservation projects.

SharkCon is happening both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.

