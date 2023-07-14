92º

SeaWorld Orlando’s shark experts heading to SharkCon 2023

Event happening July 15-16 at Florida State Fairgrounds

Landon McReynolds, Producer

SeaWorld Orlando introduces new Great Hammerhead Shark at Shark Encounter. (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

TAMPA, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is taking its shark knowledge and expertise to SharkCon 2023 this weekend.

The event, taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, will bring in conservation groups, animal speakers, over 100 vendors of shark and ocean-related merchandise and shark movie celebrities.

SeaWorld Orlando will also be in attendance to provide in-depth discussions about SeaWorld’s education and conservation efforts and to share unique shark artifacts. The theme park said attendees can get up-close to everything from shark eggs to jaw replicas. Guests will also get the chance to create their own sustainably-sourced shark tooth necklace as a take-home souvenir.

SeaWorld has been recognized by organizations for its standards of care for more than 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks at its Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio parks. SeaWorld said it’s committed to shark conservation outside its parks through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, which has donated more than $300,000 to shark research conservation projects.

SharkCon is happening both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

