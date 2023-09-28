🐧Chilling thrill: SeaWorld Orlando announces new ‘Penguin Trek’ coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is set to redefine thrill-seeking in spring 2024 with the highly anticipated arrival of “Penguin Trek.”

Designed to transport riders on an exhilarating journey through the awe-inspiring expanse of Antarctica, “Penguin Trek” promises a unique adventure.

The heart-pounding ride features a snowmobile-styled car that the theme park said will immerse passengers in a penguin-research mission. Thrill-seekers can look forward to two exhilarating launches and a labyrinth of twists and turns as they zip along a 3,020-foot track that winds indoors and out. The coaster reaches speeds of up to 43 mph, delivering an adrenaline rush that will leave riders breathless.

Once on board “Penguin Trek,” riders will step into the shoes of intrepid researchers, embarking on a thrilling expedition across the icy wilderness. The adventure begins with a close call in an ice cave, then intensifies as riders burst onto an outdoor coaster track.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup in Spring of 2024,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research. We know our guests were ready for a new thrill that the whole family could enjoy, and we’re excited to redefine the family launch coaster experience alongside our longstanding partners at B&M.”

What truly sets “Penguin Trek” apart is its jaw-dropping finale. As the coaster comes to a halt, guests won’t find themselves in a simulated penguin colony – they will be in the heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s actual penguin habitat. The unprecedented experience allows visitors to get up close and personal with these fascinating birds, adding an unforgettable animal encounter to the thrill of the coaster.

SeaWorld said the family-friendly coaster is suitable for riders with heights ranging from 42 inches to 77 inches.

This will be the eighth coaster that the theme park is adding to its exciting portfolio.

The world-class design is credited to Bolliger & Mabillard, B&M, the renowned design and manufacturers known for their excellence in roller coaster engineering. The company helped design one of the park’s other thrilling attractions, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened earlier this year.

Construction on the new coaster is now underway near the park’s Antarctica Empire of the Penguin.

SeaWorld Orlando teases audiences on social media about new project being called "Project Penguin."

SeaWorld Orlando is offering its 2024 Annual Pass members an exclusive opportunity to be the first to ride before the attraction opens to the public, with passes already on sale.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.

