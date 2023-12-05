Universal’s new Epic Universe hotels announce names and opening dates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loews Hotels is ready to take hospitality out of this world with its newest resort hotels coming to Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Epic Universe.

In a cosmic fusion of imagination and relaxation, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort invite guests to explore the unknown universe inspired by galaxies spiraling ever outward. The stellar escapes, situated just steps from Epic Universe, serve as a launchpad for both extraordinary adventures and tranquil retreats.

Together, both resort hotels will bring the total number of guest rooms across the Universal Orlando Resort destination to 10,500.

Universal Stella Nova Resort opening in 2025 (Loews Hotels)

Opening first on Jan. 21, 2025, the 750-guest room hotel will feature a pool spanning 10,000 square feet, accompanied by a hot tub, kids’ splash pad area, and a walk-up bar. The outdoor space offers tabletop seating areas, a lounge, and a firepit surrounded by ample seating. Guests can dive into a cinematic experience with poolside movies, creating an atmosphere of boundless family fun.

Universal Stella Nova Resort opening in 2025 (Loews Hotels)

For those seeking entertainment beyond the cosmos, the resort will offer a 648-square-foot game room featuring a variety of standard arcade games.

Fueling the adventures, Universal Stella Nova Resort offers a range of dining options. According to the Loews Hotels website, the hotel will have three meal quick-service restaurants serving up American classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A coffee bar with grab-and-go items caters to those on the move, while the pool bar and grill satisfy cravings with burgers, quesadillas, and salads, complemented by adult beverages for guests aged 21 and above.

Universal Stella Nova Resort opening in 2025 (Loews Hotels)

The lobby bar enhances the cosmic experience with classic cocktails infused with various smoke and air complexities, exclusively for guests aged 21 and above.

“The rooms of Stella Nova Resort, with sleek curves and subtle colors, inspire thoughts of sailing through the galaxies. Rich in blues and purples and tasteful flooring, this 315-square-foot room sleeps up to four. The window’s curved frame is an instant eye-catcher. Plenty of storage keeps your luggage efficiently stowed away,” Loews Hotels said on its website.

Universal Stella Nova Resort opening in 2025 (Loews Hotels)

Each room will include a mini fridge, iron, hair dryer, free Wi-Fi, coffee maker and more.

Universal Terra Luna Resort (Loews Hotels)

Opening on Feb. 25, 2025, the 750-room Universal Terra Luna Resort is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience packed with incredible dining options, relaxation areas and new fun.

The rooms of Terra Luna Resort will sport sweeping curves, terrestrial tone colors, and spaceship-styled windows. Lowes Hotels said each of the 315-square-foot rooms can sleep up to four people. The rooms will also have their own amenities and plenty of storage to stow away luggage efficiently.

Universal Terra Luna Resort (Loews Hotels)

The resort hotel will have a zero-entry pool featuring pop-up jets, a massive hot tub, poolside movies, and more. Just like its sister hotel, the Terra Luna Resort will also include a game room packed with standard arcade games.

Universal Terra Luna Resort (Loews Hotels)

Universal Terra Luna Resort will also have a variety of food and beverage options for families to take advantage of. The resort will have three meal quick service restaurants, a grab-and-go coffee bar, pool bar and grill, and room pizza delivery.

Universal Terra Luna Resort (Loews Hotels)

Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort offer exclusive theme park benefits and complimentary transportation throughout the Universal Orlando destination.

As a celestial bonus, guests enjoy early access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Volcano Bay. Conveniently located two miles from the Orange County Convention Center and 14 miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO), the resorts will provide seamless access to the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk via complimentary shuttles.

Universal’s Epic Universe is slated to open to the public in 2025. Leaders said guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.

More information about the official on-sale date for these hotels, plus how to book vacation packages and more, will be revealed at a later date.

Click here to learn more about the new resort hotels.

