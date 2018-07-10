Man injured in industrial accident at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was injured in an industrial accident at Animal Kingdom Monday night, marking the second incident on Walt Disney World property that day.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call shortly after 10:30 p.m. from a man who said he had fallen and injured himself at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

The man, who is a Disney employee, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"We are assisting the Cast Member and his family and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," Disney officials said in a statement.

Earlier in the day Monday, a Walt Disney World cast member was killed in an industrial accident near Pop Century Resort, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a 911 call from 1153 Century Dr. at 9:18 a.m. and arrived to find 33-year-old Juan Alberto Ojeda unconscious and unresponsive.

"This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened," said George A. Kalogridis, the president of Walt Disney World Resort.

An investigation into Ojeda's death is ongoing.

