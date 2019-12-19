Heads up: There’s a new I-4 exit to SR 434 in Longwood
Westbound ramp to shift to permanent configuration
LONGWOOD, Fla. – As construction continues on the I-4 Ultimate project, a 21-mile overhaul of the interstate through Central Florida, another new exit will emerge Friday.
The westbound I-4 exit ramp to State Road 434 in Longwood will shift to a permanent configuration as soon as Friday, officials said.
The ramp ends at a new traffic signal, with two turn lanes onto eastbound and westbound S.R. 434.
“The new, longer and wider ramp provides additional space for vehicles and reduces backups on I-4,” according to a tweet from the project.
The existing ramp to S.R. 434 will close.
New exit alert! The WB I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 434 will shift to a new, permanent configuration as soon as Friday, December 20. The new, longer and wider ramp provides additional space for vehicles, and reduces backups on I-4. See map below and more info: https://t.co/SuhTDJPwdj pic.twitter.com/Xm7OXJ1qMg— I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) December 19, 2019