Heads up: There’s a new I-4 exit to SR 434 in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – As construction continues on the I-4 Ultimate project, a 21-mile overhaul of the interstate through Central Florida, another new exit will emerge Friday.

The westbound I-4 exit ramp to State Road 434 in Longwood will shift to a permanent configuration as soon as Friday, officials said.

The ramp ends at a new traffic signal, with two turn lanes onto eastbound and westbound S.R. 434.

“The new, longer and wider ramp provides additional space for vehicles and reduces backups on I-4,” according to a tweet from the project.

The existing ramp to S.R. 434 will close.