Drivers optimistic new traffic pattern will bring relief to busy Maitland Boulevard

MAITLAND, Fla. – Drivers got their first look Tuesday at a new traffic pattern designed to bring much-needed relief to a busy section of Maitland Boulevard.

Elevated lanes of eastbound Maitland Boulevard were opened before sunrise between Maitland Summit Boulevard and Interstate 4.

Sandy Crotty lives in the area and said she has been looking forward to the change for several months.

“That’s going to be really good. We just noticed it for the first time today,” she said. “It will save probably 15 minutes a day at least, maybe more.”

An additional lane has been added to increase car capacity and to ease congestion in the area, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

“That’s going to make my life way easier,” Maitland resident Zack Alakhras said. "I don’t have to leave one hour early. So, maybe now I leave 15 minutes before.”

Drivers who enter Maitland Boulevard from State Road 434 will have a decision to make with the new lanes.

A driver can continue straight into the new elevated sections of Maitland Boulevard toward I-4 or exit to the right.

A frontage road gives drivers access to Maitland Summit Boulevard and southbound Keller Road.

A future construction phase will provide access to northbound Keller Road, according to FDOT.

Project leaders urge drivers to maintain a safe speed and avoid distractions while traveling through construction zones.