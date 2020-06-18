What the Honk: Parking in a loading zone and tinted windows in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – WARNING:

The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license. Viewer discretion is advised.

I know we moved What the Honk from the evening shows to the 9 a.m. broadcast, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t honks out there to be called out, so help me out with that, we’re starting to run a little low here.

That doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to show you today.

Now if you know me I’m all about a clean looking Cadillac but that doesn’t mean you do what you want it. This one decided to park in the loading and unloading zone of this disabled parking spot outside of a grocery store. Whether you have a disabled parking decal or not, parking here is an absolute no. Kind of defeating the whole purpose don’t you think?

[READ NEXT: What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores dogs sitting on laps and wrong way drivers | What the Honk: Sharing parking spots and dirty socks]

You all know I’m a traffic nerd and there’s a lot of things I care about that most people don’t, but this is one of my biggest pet peeves.

Tinted tag covers are a huge no no here in the State of Florida.

I don’t know why people do this. I’ve heard reasons like it looks cool but there’s really only one reason someone would do this, to hide your tag. If you didn’t know this alone could get you pulled over and a ticket.

If you were on Facebook the other day our very own evening Anchor Ginger Gadsden posted these photos. “What the honk” was the first words that came to mind. I think we need to standardize the way the pedestrian is facing. Next thing you know we will have people walking backward down a sidewalk.

Do me a favor please and pay more attention to the way the arrow is facing than the pedestrian.

I want to share the things you’re seeing.

Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.