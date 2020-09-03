PHOTOS: Ford Mustang crushed by Publix delivery truck in SR 528 crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person is injured following a crash that left a car pinned underneath a Publix delivery truck, according to Orange County Fire Rescue crews.

Rescue crews tweeted photos of the crash showing a black Ford Mustang that appeared to be crushed after sliding underneath the semi on westbound State Road 528 in Orange County.

The front portion of the vehicle, which was wedged underneath the middle of the truck, between its front and back sets of wheels, appeared to be completely mangled in the photos.

#Crash 9 W Beachline. All lanes of 528 Westbound shutdown. Car vs Semi. One female patient transported to ORMC as a trauma alert. @FHPOrlando on scene. pic.twitter.com/gLPZmp9A8o — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 3, 2020

According to Fire Rescue officials, at least one woman was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert patient.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

Fire Rescue officials said all westbound lanes of the Beachline were closed following the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates,