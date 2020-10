Two vehicles struck a shed that fell off a trailer Monday morning onto State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The building fell into the middle of southbound S.R. 417 near University Boulevard.

The vehicles hit the shed, and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.

The shed was later moved to the shoulder, but traffic remained slow in the area.

No other details have been released.