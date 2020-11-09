UPDATE: Arrest made in hit-and-run crash in The Villages that left bicyclist injured

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – An Orange Springs man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured in The Villages last week, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 61-year-old man was riding a bike in the golf cart lane on Hillsborough Trail near Shale Trail Loop around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 3 when a car entered the golf cart lane for an unknown reason, struck him from behind and then fled the scene. Troopers said the bicyclist suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

[TRENDING: Eta drenches Florida | 2 killed in Orange County crash | Biden names COVID-19 task force]

The car was described as a 2003 Jaguar and a witness was able to get its license plate number, records show. Troopers later determined 59-year-old William Joseph Croop was the driver of the Jaguar involved in the crash.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle on Sunday along US-441 in Belleview, according to the Highway Patrol.

Croop was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

An update on the condition of the bicyclist was not immediately available.

No other details have been released.

Continue checking News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.