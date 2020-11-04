Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in The Villages, troopers say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when a car hit him from behind in The Villages Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 61-year-old man was riding a bike on the golf cart lane on Hillsborough Trail near Shale Trail Loop around 6:50 a.m. when a car entered the golf cart lane for an unknown reason, struck him from behind and then fled the scene.

[TRENDING: Donald Trump wins Florida | US presidential race results |Floridians vote to raise minimum wage to $15/hour]

The car was described as a 2003 Jaguar and a witness was able to get its license plate number, records show. A description of the driver wasn’t available.

Troopers said the bicyclist suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.