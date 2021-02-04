2 dead in Lake County crash; US-27 closed near Frank Jarrell Road

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two people were killed early Thursday in a crash in Lake County, forcing the closure of a major roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The double fatal wreck was reported at 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Frank Jarrell Road. Northbound lanes of U.S. 27 are closed in the area.
The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, according to troopers. An image tweeted by the FHP shows at least two vehicles crashed into the side of a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
No other details, including information about the victims, have been released.
This will be closed for awhile!! https://t.co/bsSxPU6KTQ— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 4, 2021
****TRAFFIC ALERT****Road closure please be advise that the northbound lanes of US Highway 27 in the area of Lake Louise State Park will be closed due to a traffic crash. Please find an alternate and safe route from that area. pic.twitter.com/BUOr8TGlzF— LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) February 4, 2021