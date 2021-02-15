Daytona Beach man killed, teen hurt when car strikes power pole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Daytona Beach man was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Tomoka Farms Road at Town West Boulevard.

The FHP said the 51-year-old was driving a car north on Tomoka Farms Road when he drove off the road for an unknown reason and overcorrected. Troopers said the car went back across the road and struck a power pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The teen, also of Daytona Beach, was taken to Halifax Medical Center with serious injuries, the FHP said.

Both victims were wearing a seat belt, the FHP report said.