Woman walking in middle of Brevard road hit, killed

A 41-year-old Melbourne woman walking in the middle of a Brevard County road was struck and killed Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:23 a.m. on South John Rhodes Boulevard near Rogers Place, northeast of I-95 and U.S. 192.

The FHP said a 59-year-old Melbourne woman was driving a car south on John Rhodes Boulevard and struck the victim, who was in the middle of the road.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, troopers said.

The FHP said the driver was not injured.