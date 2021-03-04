71ºF

Downed power lines cause noon-time traffic mess on SR-417, SR-408

Orange County toll roads reopen about hour after incident

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downed power lines forced authorities to close two major toll roads Thursday in Orange County, but they were later reopened.

State Road 408 was shut down in both directions from Dean to Goldenrod roads. State Road 417 was closed in both directions from Curry Ford Road to Colonial Drive.

“Please find another route,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after the incident.

Details about what caused the incident have not been released.

