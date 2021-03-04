Downed power lines cause noon-time traffic mess on SR-417, SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downed power lines forced authorities to close two major toll roads Thursday in Orange County, but they were later reopened.

State Road 408 was shut down in both directions from Dean to Goldenrod roads. State Road 417 was closed in both directions from Curry Ford Road to Colonial Drive.

“Please find another route,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after the incident.

Details about what caused the incident have not been released.

ALERT: Due to several downed power lines, the 408 (East/West Expwy) is shut down in both directions between Dean & Goldenrod roads, and the 417 is shut down in both directions between Curry Ford Rd and Colonial Dr.

Please find another route. We will update as the roadways open. pic.twitter.com/N7XWpKcAjV — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 4, 2021

