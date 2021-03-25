1 arrested in disturbance that closed Vineland Road in Orlando

One person is arrested in a disturbance that closed Vineland Road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was arrested in a disturbance that prompted Orlando police to close Vineland Road.

Orlando police tweeted that Vineland Road was closed south from Conroy Road and north from Radebaugh Way. The road was later reopened.

Police said they received a call around 8:05 a.m. from a person outside an apartment in the 4600 block of Walden Circle about an ongoing disturbance with a person described as “possibly armed inside the residence.”

Police later tweeted that the “situation off Vineland Road has been safely resolved. One arrest was made.”

No other details have been released.