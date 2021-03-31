photo
‘Ground depression’ closes Orange Avenue exit ramp from SR-408 in Orlando

Mills Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail can be used as alternate routes

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

A "ground depression" closes the Orange Ave. exit from SR-408 in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A “ground depression” has forced authorities to close a major exit ramp in Orlando, officials said.

The Orange Avenue exit ramp (10B) off State Road 408 was closed Wednesday morning because of the depression.

Officials said the depression into Lake Lucerne is affecting the bottom of the exit ramp. 

It’s not known how long the exit ramp will be closed.

Mills Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail can be used as alternate routes.

