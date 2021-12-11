65º

3 hospitalized after crash in Belle Isle, officials say

Crash involved 3 vehicles, occurred on Hoffner Avenue, records show

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – A crash reported Saturday afternoon in Belle Isle sent three people to the hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Officials said the crash occurred on Hoffner Avenue and involved three vehicles.

Two of the people hospitalized were put on basic and advanced life support respectively, and the third was treated as a trauma alert, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

