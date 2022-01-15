Crash into tree near UCF traps man in car, Orange County firefighters say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Scene of a crash on Alafaya Trail at University Blvd., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies and firefighters responded Saturday morning to a crash on Alafaya Trail at University Blvd, officials said.

A single vehicle hit a tree and entrapped a man who was rescued and taken to the hospital, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The crash was first reported at 11:39 a.m., records show.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.