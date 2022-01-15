Crash into tree near UCF traps man in car, Orange County firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies and firefighters responded Saturday morning to a crash on Alafaya Trail at University Blvd, officials said.
A single vehicle hit a tree and entrapped a man who was rescued and taken to the hospital, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The crash was first reported at 11:39 a.m., records show.
No other information was made available at the time of this report.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.