Single-vehicle crash traps 1, Orange County firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An occupant of a vehicle that crashed in Orlando near Apopka Saturday afternoon became entrapped in the car and had to be rescued, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the area of Beggs Road and Range Drive around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters said within 20 minutes that the patient, an adult, had been removed from the vehicle and was on their way to Orlando Regional Medical Center on advanced life support.

No other details — such as if or how many other people were in the car, what led to the crash or the exact extent of the patient’s injuries — were made available at the time of this report.