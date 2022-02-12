Car crashes into Osceola County firetruck, officials say

The scene in front of Osceola County Fire Rescue Station 64 after a car crashed into the side of a firetruck Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A car crashed into the side of an Osceola County Fire Rescue firetruck Saturday morning, according to the department’s Twitter.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee as the engine left Station 64 in response to an automatic fire alarm call, officials said.

Cars were halted as the firetruck activated a traffic signal in front of the station, but a driver heading northbound on Pleasant Hill Road went around the stopped cars for an unknown reason and collided with the engine, the department said.

No firefighters were seriously injured in the crash and crews coordinated with Orlando Health to airlift an occupant of the vehicle to the hospital, officials said.

The department said another engine was dispatched to deal with the fire alarm call and that the Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.