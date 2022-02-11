65º

Bus, vehicle involved in crash on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

1 extricated, hospitalized, firefighters say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A crash on Orange Blossom Trail, captured Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – All lanes of Orange Blossom Trail were shut down Friday morning as crews responded to a crash near its intersection with Princeton Street.

The crash occurred just south of that intersection — in OBT’s southbound lanes — on the north side of a railroad crossing.

All lanes were back open by 8 a.m., according to Orlando police.

Images captured via helicopter show what appeared to be a wrecked pickup truck behind stopped a LYNX bus.

Police confirmed that the bus was involved in the crash and said that no passengers were on board at the time.

One person was extricated from a vehicle and was hospitalized, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Police said the driver of the car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

John Young Parkway can be used as an alternate route, according to News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve.

No other details have been released.

