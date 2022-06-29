Car crashes into Orlando health clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into a health clinic Tuesday in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers were called to Orange Blossom Family Health at Ivey Lane near Old Winter Garden Road.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured and no details of what led to the crash have been released.

Police said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.