4 injured, including 3 firefighters, when fire truck overturns in crash on US-1 in Brevard

Three firefighters and another person were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mims.

MIMS, Fla. – Four people, including three firefighters, were injured late Sunday when a fire truck and a pickup truck collided in Brevard County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Burkholm Road in Mims.

The crash victims included three people in the fire truck and one person in the pickup. At least one victim was airlifted from the scene, but no other details about the victims’ injuries have been released.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

U.S. 1 was closed in the area, but the roadway was reopened Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

