Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police.
The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital.
The department said the motorcyclist hit the front driver’s side of the fire truck while it was turning on a green arrow.
Police said the firefighters got out of the truck to help the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, and had him transported to Halifax Hospital as a trauma alert.
The firefighters were uninjured in the crash, police said.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
Traffic Alert - Motorcycle Vs Firetruck 300 block N. Clyde Morris. Trauma alert called, please avoid the area if possible. @DaytonaBchPD and @DaytonaBeachFD on scene.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong #PoliceOfficer #ToServeAndProtect pic.twitter.com/wW8SVlQvPP— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) August 24, 2022