Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck in Daytona Beach, photographed from Sky 6 on Aug. 24, 2022.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital.

[TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election night | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The department said the motorcyclist hit the front driver’s side of the fire truck while it was turning on a green arrow.

Police said the firefighters got out of the truck to help the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, and had him transported to Halifax Hospital as a trauma alert.

The firefighters were uninjured in the crash, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.