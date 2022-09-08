New discount plan for E-PASS commuters starts this month

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new program for E-Pass commuters increases the discount for motorists who travel on Central Florida toll roads a lot.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority approved the new discount for the E-PASS Volume Savings Program on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free on this cruise line | Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The plan increases the discount on tolls for motorists on Expressway Authority roads, like State Road 408, State Road 417 or State Road 528.

For people who ring up 40 to 79 toll transactions a month with their E-PASS on those toll roads, they’ll now see a 20% discount. People who get 80 or more transactions on toll roads will see a 25% discount.

E-PASS customers are automatically enrolled in the savings program. They will see the savings credited to their accounts at the end of the month starting in October.

According to the Central Florida Expressway Authority, toll transactions made on or after Sept. 1 will be counted toward the savings program.

The expressway authority says it began discussing the plans for the new discounts back in March.

This week, Gov. DeSantis announced a proposal for a similar toll road savings program for SunPass, with a 50% discount on tolls for people who pass through at least 40 tolls a month, that needs Florida Legislature approval. The government launched a six-month rebate program back in August.