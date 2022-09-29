VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs

Law enforcement officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads in Seminole County as Central Florida feels Hurricane Ian's impact.

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact.

Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew onto Interstate 4 between Maitland and Altamonte Springs.

We'd like everyone to stay off the road if possible.



The below video shows @FHPOrlando working to remove a tree that has blown over on I-4 between Maitland and Altamonte Springs.



As #HurricaneIan moves north, conditions in Seminole County will deteriorate. Please stay safe! pic.twitter.com/QfcT0uX693 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) September 28, 2022

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In a tweet, Seminole County officials said that residents should stay off the roads, especially after dark, but if motorists must travel, they should slow down and watch for intersections with traffic lights that are out.

This comes as Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday evening after it made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

For the latest on how Hurricane Ian is impacting Orange and Seminole Counties, click here.

Follow updates on Hurricane Ian here:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: