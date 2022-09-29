73º

VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to stay off the road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Law enforcement officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads in Seminole County as Central Florida feels Hurricane Ian's impact. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact.

Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew onto Interstate 4 between Maitland and Altamonte Springs.

In a tweet, Seminole County officials said that residents should stay off the roads, especially after dark, but if motorists must travel, they should slow down and watch for intersections with traffic lights that are out.

This comes as Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday evening after it made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

