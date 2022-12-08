72º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Pedestrian dies after crash in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say

Crash occurred on SR-A1A, Moonlight Drive

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Fatal Crash, Crash, Traffic
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died in a crash in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think it is | Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to FHP, the crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred right in front of a fire station.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where they died, troopers said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email