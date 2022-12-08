Pedestrian dies after crash in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died in a crash in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.

According to FHP, the crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred right in front of a fire station.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where they died, troopers said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

