Pedestrian struck, killed by 3 vehicles on US-1 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was struck and killed by three vehicles early Monday in Brevard County, and troopers are looking for one of the drivers who did not stop, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal wreck happened around 3:35 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Fairview Avenue.

The FHP said a 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup, along with another vehicle, were traveling south on U.S. 1 when the pedestrian, a 48-year-old Port Salerno man, was struck in the southbound right turn lane.

All three vehicles hit the man, but the third car did not stop, according to an FHP crash report.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The two other drivers, a 27-year-old Titusville man and a 38-year-old Cocoa man, were not injured, according to the FHP.

A description of the vehicle that did not stop is not known.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Port Salerno is in Martin County, south of Stuart.

