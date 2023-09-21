77º
WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol attends car seat safety event

Car seats checked for proper installation, more

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Why it's so important to have your child's car seat inspected by a professional

ORLANDO, Fla. – Trooper Steve on Thursday will attend a car seat safety event during Child Passenger Safety Week.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, in partnership with nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians from Safe Kids Orange County, will check car seats for proper installation, recalls and expiration dates from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Turkey Lake Service Plaza along Florida’s Turnpike at mile post 263.

From 2011 to 2015, more than 3,100 children under the age of 13 were killed in crashes in cars, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks, FDOT said in a news release.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42% of children killed in car crashes in 2020 were unrestrained.

Join Trooper Steve at the event or watch Trooper Steve On Patrol in the video player above.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

