TRAFFIC ALERT: Law enforcement activity shuts down State Road 417 east of Lake Nona

Moss Park Road also shut down in both directions

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Law enforcement activity in south Orange County has part of State Road 417 shut down near Lake Nona.

The toll road is shut down in both directions near Moss Park Road, east of Narcoossee Road in the Lake Nona area.

Moss Park Road is also shut down in both directions around the highway.

Traffic is completely stopped and backed up. Travelers should avoid the area if they can.

No other information is currently available.

