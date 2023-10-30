TRAFFIC ALERT: Law enforcement activity shuts down State Road 417 east of Lake Nona

Traffic stopped on State Road 417 and Moss Park Road in south Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Law enforcement activity in south Orange County has part of State Road 417 shut down near Lake Nona.

The toll road is shut down in both directions near Moss Park Road, east of Narcoossee Road in the Lake Nona area.

Moss Park Road is also shut down in both directions around the highway.

Traffic is completely stopped and backed up. Travelers should avoid the area if they can.

No other information is currently available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Both northbound and southbound lanes of SR-417 are closed at Moss Park Road due to law enforcement activity. Please avoid the area, especially as rush hour approaches. We will update as soon as the road opens. pic.twitter.com/p47dz2flid — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 30, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: