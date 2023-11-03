Kissimmee woman struck, killed while running across road in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Kissimmee woman died Thursday night when she was struck by a car while running across a road in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Narcoossee Road, south of Jones Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the Kissimmee woman was running east across Narcoossee Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, as a sedan traveling southbound approached her in the inside lane.

The car’s driver — a 22-year-old St. Cloud woman — told troopers that she tried to avoid the pedestrian but was unsuccessful. The front left of the sedan struck the Kissimmee woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: