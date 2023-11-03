65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Kissimmee woman struck, killed while running across road in Osceola County, FHP says

Crash occurred on Narcoossee Road near Jones Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Traffic
FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Kissimmee woman died Thursday night when she was struck by a car while running across a road in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Narcoossee Road, south of Jones Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the Kissimmee woman was running east across Narcoossee Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, as a sedan traveling southbound approached her in the inside lane.

The car’s driver — a 22-year-old St. Cloud woman — told troopers that she tried to avoid the pedestrian but was unsuccessful. The front left of the sedan struck the Kissimmee woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email