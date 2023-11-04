Kissimmee motorcyclist killed in crash with van, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Kissimmee man riding a motorcycle through Osceola County Friday night was killed upon crashing into the side of a van that had turned into his path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:12 p.m. on Buenaventura Boulevard at Majors Lane, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling north on Buenaventura Boulevard as the van was stopped westbound on Majors Lane. Witnesses told troopers that the motorcyclist was traveling faster than the posted speed limit and did not have the headlight on as the van’s driver — a 39-year-old Kissimmee man — began to make a left turn toward southbound Buenaventura Boulevard.

The van entered the direct path of the motorcycle, causing the front of the bike to strike the front left of the van, the report states.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The van’s driver and his passenger — a 14-year-old Kissimmee boy — both wore seat belts, were uninjured in the crash and remained on scene, according to the report.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

