Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Mims woman died Thursday after being struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 6:56 p.m. on U.S. 1, north of Glenn Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the woman was riding the bicycle north in the center grass median of U.S. 1 while the SUV approached in the inside lane, also traveling north.

She began to travel in a northeasterly direction and soon entered the SUV’s direct path, where the front right of the SUV struck her, the report states.

The Mims woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, troopers said. The two occupants of the SUV — a woman driving and a man in the passenger’s seat, both 59 and of Titusville — were uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

