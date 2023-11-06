Construction worker seriously injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A construction worker suffered serious injuries after they were hit while working on Interstate 4 by a driver who possibly suffered a medical episode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 in the area of mile marker 101 in Seminole County around 8:04 a.m. At the same time, a construction worker was working on the outside shoulder of the interstate near the entrance ramp of State Road 46A.

According to a crash report, the driver of the F-150, a 60-year-old man from DeBary, is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

The truck veered off the roadway and hit the construction worker, troopers said. The pickup then slammed into an unoccupied construction vehicle parked on the outside shoulder.

The construction worker was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

