Apopka man, 18, killed in motorcycle crash; FHP seeks info on other vehicle

APOPKA, Fla. – An 18-year-old Apopka man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday in Orange County, and troopers continue to search for the other vehicle involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Apopka Boulevard at Tilden Avenue.

The FHP said a driver made a left turn onto Tilden Avenue but failed to yield to the motorcyclist, who swerved, lost control and was thrown off his bike.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to AdventHealth Apopka and was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The other vehicle drove away westbound on Tilden Avenue, according to troopers.

The FHP said there were no witnesses to the crash and there’s no description of the driver or the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they’re urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.