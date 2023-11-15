74º
Apopka man, 18, killed in motorcycle crash; FHP seeks info on other vehicle

Fatal crash happened on Apopka Boulevard at Tilden Avenue in Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

APOPKA, Fla. – An 18-year-old Apopka man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday in Orange County, and troopers continue to search for the other vehicle involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Apopka Boulevard at Tilden Avenue.

The FHP said a driver made a left turn onto Tilden Avenue but failed to yield to the motorcyclist, who swerved, lost control and was thrown off his bike.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to AdventHealth Apopka and was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The other vehicle drove away westbound on Tilden Avenue, according to troopers.

The FHP said there were no witnesses to the crash and there’s no description of the driver or the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they’re urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

