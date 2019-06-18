President Donald Trump's visit could impact Orlando airport travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump's visit Tuesday could impact travelers at Orlando International Airport, which means anyone flying in or out of the airport should plan to allow extra time.

OIA officials said access to roads around the airport could be impacted beginning around 2 p.m. and is expected to last through the evening.

Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Air Force Two at about 3:55 p.m. Air Force One, carrying Trump, will arrive at about 6:20 p.m.

Trump will then launch his re-election campaign during an event at the Amway Center. The rally is slated to begin at 6 p.m. with the president taking stage at 8 p.m.

After the campaign event, Trump and Pence will depart from OIA at about 10 p.m.

"We encourage those traveling to budget extra time to navigate around airport property. At this time, we anticipate minimum interruption to airport operations as a result of today’s activities. However, inclement weather forecasts for this afternoon could also affect airport traffic," OIA officials said in a news release.

