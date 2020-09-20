LIVE RADAR: Rain, wind stick around Central Florida

We are expecting another soggy and windy day as a weak front gradually moves over Central Florida.
Central Florida will remain under a strong northeasterly wind, due to the proximity of an area of low pressure just off the Space Coast. This windy weather will create many issues along the coast today, as winds will be gusting at over 35 to 40 mph.
These are all the advisories in effect Sunday:
- High Surf Advisory: In effect until 8 a.m. Sunday. Coastlines can expect large breaking waves of 6-1 feet in the surf zone.
- Gale Warning: In effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Northeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 40mph and seas 12 to 17 feet will be expected.
- High Risk of Rip Currents: Lifeguards will be flying the red flag today as the threat for rip currents remain high. Always swim by a lifeguard.
- Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for southern Brevard county northward along the coast. Significant coastal flooding and beach erosion is expected over the next few days. Impacts will be greatest during the tides today, which will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
The breeze will also pick up moisture from the Atlantic and drag it over the area throughout the day.
Rain chances remain high, at about 70 percent, with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will initially continue moving ashore from the Space Coast northward, before spreading south through the day. Lower chances of thunder again today, with just isolated storms expected. While storm motions are expected to keep storms from persisting over one area, this threat will be heightened in areas that have recently received rainfall.
Which is why a localized flooding rain threat will be especially high along the coast.
Clouds, showers, and windy NE flow will keep high temperatures slightly below normal in the mid-80s.
Winds will weaken a bit overnight, with rain chances pushing offshore overnight. Despite cooler highs, lows look to remain in the mid-70s along the coast due to the strong onshore flow.
High pressure will begin to take over by early next week. Expect another breezy day to develop. Some dry air is forecast to makes its way into our area by Monday, lessening rain chances to 20 to 40%. Variable clouds will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.
The ridge of high pressure will expand for the next few days, keeping us mostly dry and not as hot. The timing works out perfectly as we also ring in the Fall Season officially on Tuesday at 9:31 a.m.
Although the summer season is almost over, we can’t say the same about hurricane season. We are currently tracking a total of five areas in the tropics.
- Tropical Storm Beta: Expected to remain a tropical storm as it makes landfall on the Texas coast by early next week.
- Tropical Storm Wilfred: Currently tracking over the eastern Atlantic, but is not expected to develop or even live much longer
- Hurricane Teddy: A major category three hurricane that will near Bermuda. As of now the forecast calls for it to miss the island by Monday.
- An area of low pressure off Brevard County coast with a 10% chance of development in the next five days. Regardless of development, this area will be the culprit for another rainy and breezy day across Central Florida.
- Remnant of Paulette over the North Atlantic has a 60% chance of development. Not a U.S. concern.