ORLANDO, Fla. – One week from Christmas Day we are pinpointing much cooler air behind the front.

Expect morning temperatures on Friday in the 30s and 40s.

Central Florida will warm up into the afternoon but only to 62 degrees. The average high on Dec. 18 is 73.

There is lots of sunshine on the way for the afternoon and most of the weekend.

For Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low in mid 70s with slight rain chances by Sunday.

Thursday in Orlando the high temperature was 66 degrees.

Going to be a FROSTY start to Friday across parts of Central Florida.

The average high in Orlando is 72 degrees. The record high for Dec. 17 was 87 set in 1922.

Thursday brought a saw trace of rain officially putting or surplus at 3.10 inches since Jan. 1.

The record high for today is 90° setback in 1961. The average low for today is 52°.

The record low for Dec. 18 is 32 set in 1901. We are in the 40s for Orlando nowhere near the record but below the average.