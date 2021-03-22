Drizzly, dreary start to workweek, but 90s just days away

ORLANDO. Fla. – Monday started with a drizzle across Central Florida, but most of the rain will taper off by the afternoon.

Orlando will reach a high near 75 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 79. The record high on this date is 94, set in 1907.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s the next couple of days.

We will see drying conditions for the rest of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s Tuesday and the upper 80s Wednesday.

Highs will spike into the low 90s from Thursday through Sunday. Lows will be near 70 degrees.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.81 inches in 2021.