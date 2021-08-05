Rain chances take slight dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain remains in the Central Florida forecast.

As a weak front slides back north, the Atlantic ridge will gradually build west into Florida later Thursday.

Deep moisture remains entrenched over the north-central Florida area, however, unlike much of this week, mid- to upper support is expected to dissipate, likely resulting in slightly lower storm converge, with rain chances down to 50%.

A few showers near the east coast could linger a few hours after sunset, with conditions turning mostly dry overnight.

With a return to a more seasonal weather pattern into the weekend, expect highs Friday through Sunday to remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, with an early development of the east coast sea breeze by the late morning to midday.

Rain chances will continue to favor interior areas, with coverage up to 60%. The main hazards will continue to be lightning, gusty winds over 40mph and heavy downpours leading to some isolated flooding.

Temperatures will remain near to above normal to finish the week, with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.