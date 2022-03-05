Best weekend of the year so far? Highs Warm into the 80s with sunshine

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you like warmth, this will be the best weekend of 2022 thus far. Highs under mostly sunny skies Saturday top out in the mid 80s once again. We’ll add a couple of extra degrees Sunday as we keep our sunshine for the entire weekend.

Be on the lookout for an elevated risk for rip currents at the beach for the weekend.

Beach

By Monday we will get very close to our first 90 degrees day of the year. We’ll have two more shots at the 90 degree benchmark Tuesday and Wednesday. On average, the first 90 degree day of the year rolls around in early April. The next system is a cold front that will push through late in the work week. Rain chances start to go up Wednesday and Thursday. Behind that front, temperatures will turn significantly cooler for the following weekend.