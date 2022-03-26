A gorgeous weekend in Central Florida!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful weekend after a front moved through Friday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will start off in the 50s for the next several days.

[TRENDING: Workers heard on viral video discussing teen’s fatal fall from Orlando thrill ride | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a high in the low 80s for Monday and the mid 80s for Tuesday.

Ad

Temperatures will start out next week in the 60s.

We will warm into the mid 80s on Tuesday and the upper 80s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Expect rain chances to increase by the end of next week.

Friday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 79°.

We had only a trace of rain officially yesterday. Now the deficit is .40 inches since the first of the year.

The average high in Orlando is 80°. The record high for today is 94°, set back in 1929.