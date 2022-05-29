Scattered afternoon storms continue Memorial weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – As expected, the storms mainly focused southeast of I-4. Saturday. Sunday, the more typical sea breeze pattern returns. Still, rain chances are only 40%, so don’t let the rain cancel your plans. If you’re planning on grilling or being on the water, however, keep an eye to the sky.

The fire danger remains high. If grilling, be mindful of the that.

Memorial Day will start off dry for any memorial services. After lunch, rain and storm chances start to rise.

Beach forecast:

The best chance to stay dry Sunday and Monday will be at the beach. Other than a stray thunderstorm early in the afternoon, storms will quickly push inland away from the beach. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. There will be a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Gulf of Mexico next week. Gradual develop is possible. Click here for the latest update and how a tropical system in the Eastern Pacific could play a role.