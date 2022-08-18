78º

LIVE RADAR: Storms expected to soak Central Florida

Orlando to reach high in low 90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida.

Expect to 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances dip a bit to 50% on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-90s over the weekend.

The normal high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1916.

Track storms via live radar in the media player at the top of this story.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

