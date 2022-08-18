LIVE RADAR: Storms expected to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida.

Expect to 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances dip a bit to 50% on Saturday and Sunday.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will be in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-90s over the weekend.

The normal high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1916.

Ad

Track storms via live radar in the media player at the top of this story.

Check back for updates.