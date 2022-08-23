Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so. As of right now, the chances are low.

There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, which include Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The NHC said the area is disorganized but as it approaches the Caribbean Sea, it could find conditions better to develop in the next few days. The NHC said formation chances are low, 20% through the next 5 days.

Forecasters are giving the same chances of formation to a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa in the next few days, with conditions to support slow development possible. Chances of formation in the next 5 days is 20%.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.