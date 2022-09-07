Still summer: Hot and stormy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High heat and storms are on tap Wednesday in Central Florida.

Rain chances will be up to 60% on Wednesday before jumping to 70% on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will be very hot, with Orlando reaching a high near 95 degrees. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1921.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.59 inches since the first of the year.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. The system has a 20% chance of development over the next five days, but it’s too early to know where the potential wave might head.

Another area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of development over the next two days and a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

Hurricane Earl, winds at 80 mph, remains out to sea.

Danielle, with winds at 75 mph, is also a hurricane and could eventually impact Europe.

The peak of hurricane season, which runs through November, is Sept. 10.

The next named storm will be called Fiona.

